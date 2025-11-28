LDP-Led Ruling Bloc Regains Lower House Majority

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling bloc regained its majority in the House of Representatives as three independent lawmakers agreed Friday to join the Liberal Democratic Party's parliamentary group in the lower chamber.

The deal was reached at a meeting between the independents--Takeshi Saiki, Tadashi Morishima and Hiroki Abe--and LDP Secretary-General Shunichi Suzuki, bringing the ruling bloc's share in the 465-seat Lower House to 233 seats.

The LDP-led ruling bloc lost its majority in the chamber in October 2024, under then Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

A majority in the Lower House enables the ruling bloc to enact budget bills, thanks to the supremacy of the chamber over the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, under the Constitution. It also eases worries of a no-confidence motion against the cabinet.

Meanwhile, the ruling bloc remains six seats short of a majority in the 248-seat Upper House, meaning that cooperation from the opposition camp is still necessary to pass legislation, which must be approved by both chambers in principle.

