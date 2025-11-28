Japan Agricultural Entities Fall below 1 M. for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s agricultural management entities totaled 828,000 in 2025, falling below 1 million for the first time, agriculture ministry data said Friday.

The 2025 Census of Agriculture and Forestry report showed that the total decreased 23.0 pct from the previous 2020 survey.

Of the total, the number of individual entities declined 23.9 pct, while that of group entities increased 2.9 pct.

Average cultivated land per entity expanded as more entities were converted into corporations, thereby increasing large-scale operations.

According to the ministry, the number of individual entities fell to 789,000, lowest since the start of comparable data in 2015.

