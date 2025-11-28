Japan Govt Adopts 18.3-T.-Yen Draft Extra Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday adopted a fiscal 2025 draft supplementary budget with 18,303.4 billion yen in general-account spending to finance an economic package centered on aid for household finances and growth investments.

It is the first draft budget that has been drawn up under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who advocates “responsible and proactive” fiscal policy.

The total outlay is the largest ever for a supplementary budget, excluding the three years through fiscal 2022, when government spending ballooned due to COVID-19 measures.

The government plans to finance more than 60 pct of the extra budget through new issuances of government bonds.

