Japan Leaves Post of Ambassador to Indonesia Vacant

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday approved the departure of Yasushi Masaki as its ambassador to Indonesia without deciding his successor, creating a highly unusual vacancy for an important diplomatic position for reasons other than illness.

The government had initially appointed then Assistant Chief Cabinet Secretary Keiichi Ichikawa as Masaki’s successor on Oct. 16, but he was named head of Japan’s National Security Secretariat five days later following the inauguration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Masaki will become deputy secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Monday. The deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Indonesia will serve as charge d’affaires for the time being.

