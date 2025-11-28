5 Sets of Ainu Remains to Be Returned from Britain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that the remains of five Ainu people will be returned from the Natural History Museum in Britain to Japan.

In early fiscal 2026, which begins next April, officials from the Japanese government and the Ainu Association of Hokkaido will travel to Britain to receive four of the five sets of remains. The locations where the four sets were excavated are known.

The remains were taken out of Japan for reasons such as research.

It will be the fourth time that Ainu remains have been returned to Japan, after a set of remains was returned from Germany in 2017, four from Australia in 2023 and three from Edinburgh University in April this year.

Of the five sets of Ainu remains, three were discovered in the town of Yakumo and one in the town of Mori in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido. Records show that the remains were dug up in 1865 in both locations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]