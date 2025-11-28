76 Pct in Japan Value Ties with S. Korea: Govt Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--A record 76 pct of people in Japan see it important to promote relations with South Korea, preliminary results from a survey by the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.

The improvement apparently reflected efforts by the two countries’ leaders to develop ties. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and South Korea.

The survey found that 70.8 pct of respondents think that Japan and the United States have friendly ties. This marks a decline from over 85 pct in the past five years, which is apparently because of U.S. President Donald Trump’s high tariffs.

On China, 13.3 pct said that Japan has friendly ties, an increase of 4.5 percentage points from the previous survey a year earlier.

The preliminary results were compiled as of Oct. 24, before Trump’s visit to Japan as well as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks on Taiwan that heightened tensions between Tokyo and Beijing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]