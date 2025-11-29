Japan, S. Korea Mull Joint Bid for 2035 Soccer Asian Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--South Korea is considering bidding jointly with Japan to co-host the 2035 men's soccer Asian Cup, according to South Korean government sources.

South Korea's sports ministry is expected to discuss the matter with the Japanese side soon, the sources said Friday.

In 2035, Japan and South Korea will mark the 70th anniversary of the normalization of their diplomatic relations. The two countries co-hosted the FIFA World Cup in 2002.

According to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, an official from the Korea Football Association said that the body shared recognition through working-level discussions with the Japan Football Association regarding the co-hosting of the Asian Football Confederation's Asian Cup, including on reducing the economic burden on host nations. The official also said that the recent concentration of Asian Cup host nations in the Middle East could help South Korea and Japan to secure the bid.

The South Korean association also eyes the possibility of co-hosting the 2031 AFC Asian Cup with Japan.

