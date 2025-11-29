Japan to Seek Steps on Foreign Threats in New Cybersecurity Strategy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government plans to adopt a new cybersecurity strategy next month that calls for necessary measures to address foreign threats such as election interference.

A draft of the strategy noted "an increase in state-supported cyber threats" such as those by China, Russia and North Korea. It called for "defense and deterrence with the state at the core" following the enactment of a law to introduce active cyberdefense.

The draft expressed caution over the fact that "cyberattacks, even those backed by states, are regularly carried out to halt critical infrastructure, interfere in other countries' elections and steal sensitive information."

Citing the development of generative artificial intelligence technology, it voiced concerns about the growing threat of public opinion manipulation including the spread of misinformation by foreign countries, saying, "This may affect the foundation of a healthy democracy."

The draft called for the National Cybersecurity Office to play a central role in boosting the government's ability to gather and analyze information on damage caused to businesses.

