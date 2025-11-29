Firms, People with Ties to Oita Offer Aid after Massive Fire

Newsfrom Japan

Oita, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--After a large-scale fire broke out in the Saganoseki district of the city of Oita in the namesake prefecture in southwestern Japan, many companies and prominent figures with ties to the region have announced donations and other aid to support recovery efforts.

On Friday, major nonferrous metals company JX Advanced Metals Corp. offered to donate a total of 1 billion yen as a corporate group to the Oita city government, saying it hopes the city will use the money in a way that makes residents feel better as much as possible.

The group has long ties with the region, as its Saganoseki Smelter and Refinery began operation in 1916. "The local community has supported us for 110 years," Shigeki Sakamoto, deputy head of the smelter, said.

"Shirogane Noel," a popular virtual YouTuber, or VTuber, with over 2 million followers on the video sharing platform, said that all proceeds from YouTube's Super Chat feature, which is like tips paid by fans to content creators, acquired during her livestream on Monday will be donated to Saganoseki. The VTuber said she grew up in Oita Prefecture and has visited Saganoseki several times.

"I sincerely pray for reconstruction as soon as possible," Shirogane Noel posted on X, formerly Twitter.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]