ANA Cancels 95 Domestic Flights over Airbus Maintenance

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--All Nippon Airways said Saturday that it will cancel 95 domestic flights due to necessary software maintenance for its Airbus A320 and A321 jets.

The cancellations are expected to affect around 13,200 people, according to the airline, a unit of ANA Holdings Inc.

Citing a possible failure in the flight control functions of its A320 series jets, European aircraft maker Airbus asked airlines around the world on Friday to immediately repair the planes' software.

ANA has begun fixing its 34 planes in the series. The airline said that the work takes about four hours per plane.

The canceled flights include those flying in and out of Tokyo's Haneda Airport, New Chitose Airport near Sapporo in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido and Fukuoka Airport in southwestern Japan.

