LDP's Kobayashi Advocates Japan's Economic Independence from China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Takayuki Kobayashi, policy chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said in a television program on Sunday that Japan should work on making its economic structure self-reliant, advocating for breaking away from dependence on China.

The remark came during discussions on Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's parliamentary remark on a potential Taiwan contingency and subsequent Chinese pressures on Japan, in the program aired by public broadcaster NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp.

In light of criticism directed at the prime minister over the Taiwan remark, Kobayashi called for a calm response, saying, "We should conduct discussions while keeping in mind who stands to gain from any division in public opinion and among lawmakers."

Satoshi Honjo, policy chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said in the same TV program, "While it is important to prepare for Chinese risks, China is Japan's largest trading partner and we cannot and should not change our economic ties."

At a parliamentary committee meeting on Nov. 7, Takaichi said that a potential Taiwan contingency may fall under a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan, in which the country can exercise its right to collective self-defense. Honjo criticized this remark, saying: "I don't think she fully understood. There is no benefit for both Japan and China."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]