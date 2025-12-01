Japan PM Takaichi Mourns Cyclone Victims in Sri Lanka

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has expressed her sympathies for the victims of a cyclone that struck Sri Lanka recently.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of many precious lives caused by the cyclone," she said in an X post Sunday. Mourning the victims, Takaichi said, "I express my deep condolences to...the bereaved families."

Japan will send a team to assess damage as well as provide relief goods to Sri Lanka through the Japan International Cooperation Agency, she also said.

Sri Lankan authorities said the same day that the death toll from floods and mudslides caused by heavy rains from the cyclone has reached 334 and that 370 people are still missing, adding that more than 1.1 million people have been affected by the disaster.

According to local media, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said in an address to the public Sunday that all possible measures will be taken for reconstruction, no matter how difficult the situation may be. He declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

