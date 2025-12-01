BYD Releases Its First Plug-in Hybrid for Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--BYD Co. released its first plug-in hybrid model for the Japanese market on Monday as the Chinese electric vehicle giant seeks to expand sales in the country where EV adoption is slow.

The plug-in SUV, the Sealion 6, features BYD's DM-i hybrid system, which enables quiet and smooth acceleration and low fuel consumption during long-distance driving.

Its front-wheel-drive version sells for 3,982,000 yen and the four-wheel-drive version for 4,488,000 yen.

BYD has sold over 7.4 million plug-in hybrids globally since mass-producing them in 2008. The company started sales of its passenger cars in Japan in 2023.

In Japan, BYD currently sells four EV models. It plans to add an electric minivehicle as early as summer 2026.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]