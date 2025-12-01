Fire Occurs at Nippon Steel's Hokkaido Plant; No One Injured

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--A fire has occurred at Nippon Steel Corp.'s North Nippon Works in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

A resident near the steelworks called a local fire department around 12:50 a.m. Monday, reporting that a fire is believed to have occurred at the plant in the city of Muroran. No injuries have been confirmed.

According to the company and fire authorities, an explosion took place at a hot-air stove of the plant, leading to the fire. The fire spread later but was brought under control around 8 a.m.

A hot-air stove generates high-temperature air that is blown into a blast furnace. Nippon Steel suspended operations at the plant's blast furnace to ensure safety although no damage has been confirmed for the furnace from the explosion and fire.

The company is working to assess possible damage to other facilities and logistics operations.

