7 Japanese Evacuated from Flooded Area in Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Indonesian authorities evacuated seven of the eight Japanese nationals stranded by torrential rains in the province of Aceh on the northern tip of Indonesia's Sumatra island, flying them to safety on Monday, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The remaining one person chose to remain in the disaster-stricken area. The ministry did not disclose the names or other personal information of those affected. Before the evacuation, they had taken shelter in hotels with electricity, water and food. All are reported to be in good health.

According to Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure, the death toll from the heavy rains has reached 502, while more than 500 people remain missing.

On Monday, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto visited the disaster area. After inspecting a shelter in North Sumatra, he told reporters that Indonesia is a strong country capable of overcoming difficulties.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]