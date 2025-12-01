Takaichi Wins 2025 Top Buzzwords in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--"Hataraite, hataraite, hataraite, hataraite and hataraite mairimasu" (I pledge to work, work, work, work and work) and "josei shusho" (female prime minister), both linked to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, were named this year's top buzzwords in Japan on Monday.

Japan's first female prime minister made the repeating remark in her victory speech just after winning the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election in October. In the speech, she also declared that she would abandon the idea of work-life balance, which stirred controversy.

Dressed in a blue jacket and dark skirt, Takaichi explained at the award ceremony that she wanted to express her determination to "contribute to everyone."

"I have no intention of encouraging the public to work too much," the prime minister said. "I will strive to achieve a strong economy, diplomacy, national security and a prosperous life."

Responding with a smile to a question about her health management, Takaichi said: "I take a bath in the morning and at night. It's a blissful time for me."

