Takaichi, JIP Leader Agree on Framework for Diet Seat Cut

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister and Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi and Hirofumi Yoshimura, leader of the Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin no Kai), the LDP's coalition partner, met on Monday and agreed on the framework for a proposed 10 pct reduction in the number of House of Representatives' seats.

Based on the agreement, which calls for reducing Lower House single-seat constituencies and proportional representation seats by 10 pct in total, the ruling parties will proceed with internal procedures, looking mainly at the idea of cutting 25 constituencies and 20 proportional representation seats.

After the meeting, Yoshimura, also governor of Osaka Prefecture, told reporters that the agreement is a "very big" step forward. He explained that the ruling coalition would go ahead with the Diet seat cut if the ruling and opposition camps fail to reach an accord on the issue after one year of discussions.

The JIP had called for realizing a 10 pct cut by reducing the number of proportional representation seats only.

LDP Secretary-General Shunichi Suzuki, who also attended Monday's meeting, told reporters, "We'll make efforts to submit and enact a related bill during the ongoing (extraordinary) Diet session."

