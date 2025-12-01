Takaichi Uses Line from "Attack on Titan" to Drum Up Investment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday called for investment in Japan at a Saudi Arabia-led international financial conference, quoting a famous line from the popular Japanese manga series "Attack on Titan."

After mentioning the popularity of Japanese manga and anime in Saudi Arabia, Takaichi quoted the line in her speech: "Just shut your mouths. Invest everything in me!"

"I think you understand what I would like to ask," the prime minister said. "Japan is back. Invest in Japan."

During the subsequent question-and-answer session, Takaichi stressed that her government aims to boost Japan's economic growth potential and confidence in its fiscal management simultaneously, by achieving a strong economy through strategic fiscal spending and steadily improving debt indicators.

The Future Investment Initiative conference, dubbed "Davos in the Desert," was held in Japan for the first time, marking the 70th year since Japan and Saudi Arabia established their diplomatic relations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]