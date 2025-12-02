Campaign Treasurer of Japan's Hayashi Accused of Bribery

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--A criminal complaint has been submitted against Japanese internal affairs minister Yoshimasa Hayashi's campaign treasurer for alleged bribing of campaign staff during the October 2024 House of Representatives election.

The complaint was lodged Monday with the Hiroshima District Public Prosecutors Office by Hiroshi Kamiwaki, professor at Kobe Gakuin University, claiming a violation of the public offices election law.

Kamiwaki said that between Oct. 15 and 29 last year, the campaign team of Hayashi, representing the Lower House's No. 3 constituency of Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, paid a total of 181,000 yen to 10 campaign staff members who were not permitted to receive compensation.

The payments were disguised as "labor costs" for tasks such as poster maintenance.

The complaint also alleged that the group forged receipts for five individuals who neither performed any work nor received payment and made false statements in campaign financial reports.

