Fukui Governor to Resign Thurs. over Sexual Harassment

Newsfrom Japan

Fukui, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Tatsuji Sugimoto, governor of Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, has said that he plans to resign Thursday over his sexual harassment against prefectural government workers.

Sugimoto, 63, showed his intention to quit at Monday's meeting of the Fukui prefectural assembly, saying that he will submit a letter of resignation to the assembly's head, Takashi Miyamoto, on Wednesday. The resignation offer is expected to be approved at a plenary meeting of the assembly Thursday.

The governor has admitted sending inappropriate messages constituting sexual harassment to several employees of the Fukui prefectural government.

At an emergency press conference Nov. 25, Sugimoto said, "I would like to offer my sincere apology for substantially undermining the trust of citizens of the prefecture, prefectural assembly members and prefectural government workers," unveiling his plan to resign from the post of governor.

Miyamoto told reporters after Monday's assembly meeting that he will inform the prefecture's election board next Monday if Sugimoto's resignation offer is approved by the assembly.

