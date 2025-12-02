3 Japanese Charged in Malaysia for Alleged Marijuana Smuggling

Newsfrom Japan

Kuala Lumpur, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Malaysian customs authorities have charged three Japanese men on suspicion of attempting to smuggle large quantities of marijuana into the Southeast Asian nation in violation of the country's law for cracking down on dangerous drugs.

Charged on Monday were Wataru Matsuki, 42, Ryota Yuasa, 32, and an individual aged 19. Matsuki is from the western Japan prefecture of Hiroshima and the other two from Osaka Prefecture, also western Japan, according to the authorities.

The three men were detained Nov. 18, upon arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Bangkok, as they were found to carry a total of 43.4 kilograms of marijuana.

According to the charges, each of them allegedly attempted to smuggle some 14 kg of marijuana into Malaysia.

A lawyer for the accused said the three argue that they were shocked by the discovery of illegal drugs from the baggage they transported on behalf of others. They plan to deny the charges.

