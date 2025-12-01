Japan Nov. New Vehicle Sales Down 5.1 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--New vehicle sales in Japan fell 5.1 pct in November from a year earlier to 369,721 units, marking the fifth straight monthly decline as few fresh models hit the market, industry data showed Monday.

Seven automakers posted year-on-year declines, excluding Daihatsu Motor Co., according to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Associations.

Nissan Motor Co., which is undergoing business restructuring, logged a drop of 26.5 pct, while Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Mazda Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp. also recorded double-digit decreases.

Sales of passenger cars and trucks larger than minivehicles slid 6.1 pct to 234,715 units due to the lack of full model changeovers and face lifts, with Mitsubishi's sales tumbling 52.9 pct and Nissan's 39.6 pct.

Minivehicle sales soured 3.4 pct to 135,006 units, as demand weakened for Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box, Suzuki Motor Corp.'s Spacia and other market leaders.

