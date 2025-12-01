Major Japan Dept. Store Operators Post Sales Growth in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Three major Japanese department store operators on Monday reported year-on-year growth in same-store sales for November, thanks to strong demand for winter clothing amid falling temperatures.

Sales rose 5.1 pct at Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co., 3.5 pct at Takashimaya Co. and 0.6 pct at Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

Sales of tax-free items, an indicator of purchases by overseas visitors, dropped by 3.1 pct at Takashimaya and by 4.8 pct at Isetan Mitsukoshi, reflecting strong sales of luxury goods a year earlier, company officials said. Daimaru Matsuzakaya saw its tax-free sales rise 13.6 pct.

While there are concerns that the number of Chinese visitors to Japan may decline following the Chinese government's call for its citizens to refrain from traveling to the country, the department store operators believe the impact on their sales has been limited.

