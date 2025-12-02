Japan's 2 Leading Drugstore Operators Complete Biz Integration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Tsuruha Holdings Inc. and Welcia Holdings Co. have integrated their operations to create a huge drugstore chain boasting annual sales of more than 2 trillion yen.

Tsuruha, ranking second in Japan's drugstore industry, made top-ranking Welcia a fully owned subsidiary through an equity swap scheme. The integration was led by Japanese retail giant Aeon Co., which has equity stakes in both companies.

Following the completion of their business integration Monday, Tsuruha and Welcia plan to launch new private brand products in spring 2026 by unifying their existing brands.

The two companies are slated to integrate within three years their systems for managing order placements and receipts as well as data such as sales.

"We hope to support the lives of people around the country by combining our expertise, human resources and know-how," Tsuruha President Jun Tsuruha told a news conference in Tokyo on Monday.

