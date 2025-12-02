SBI Shinsei Bank to Sell Shares for 1,440-1,450 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--SBI Shinsei Bank said Monday that it plans to sell shares for 1,440-1,450 yen apiece when it goes public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange later this month.

This means that the bank will have a market value of up to some 1,298.5 billion yen, making the sale one of the biggest initial public offerings in Japan this year.

The IPO price will be finalized on Monday. The bank is scheduled to get listed on the TSE’s top-tier Prime section on Dec. 17.

U.S. private equity fund KKR will acquire SBI Shinsei Bank shares worth 3 billion yen as part of a tie-up agreement aimed at boosting collaboration between the two companies over investment.

Norinchukin Bank and Qatar Investment Authority also plan to invest in SBI Shinsei Bank.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]