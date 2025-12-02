New Flu Variant Subclade K Spreading in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--A new flu virus variant called subclade K is spreading in Japan, a survey by the Japan Institute for Health Security has found.

The government-linked organization believes that the spread of the variant may be one of the reasons for this season’s flu outbreaks hitting Japan earlier than the average year. Subclade K had already been confirmed overseas.

In and after September, the JIHS examined influenza patients infected with the H3 strain, which is prevalent in the country this season, and detected subclade K in 22 out of the 23 samples. The risk of severe symptoms from subclade K is almost the same as that from existing flu viruses, according to the JIHS.

The start of this season’s outbreaks was the second earliest in the past 20 years. The number of patients per regularly monitored medical institution reached 51.12 in the week to Nov. 23 after topping the warning level of 30 in the preceding week.

According to the JIHS, outbreaks started earlier than usual partly because the rise in infections with subclade K coincided with the vaccination season, leaving fewer people with sufficient antibodies against the variant.

