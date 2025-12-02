Japan Eyes 20 Pct Tax Rate for Crypto Asset Profits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling parties are planning to impose a uniform 20 pct tax rate on profits from crypto asset transactions, the same rate applied to stocks and other financial products, informed sources have said.

The plan is expected to be included in the fiscal 2026 tax reform package outline to be compiled by the ruling parties later this month.

Currently, profits from crypto asset transactions are consolidated with salaries and other income and are subject to tax rates of up to 55 pct.

The plan calls for taxing crypto assets separately, as is done with stocks and other financial products.

Meanwhile, the government plans to submit a bill next year to revise the financial instruments and exchange law, including strengthening regulations on crypto assets.

