Details Set for New Year's Imperial Greeting Event

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Imperial Household Agency on Tuesday announced details of the New Year's greeting event to be held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Jan. 2.

Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and other members of the Imperial Family will appear on the balcony of the Chowa-den hall five times on the day, at 10:10 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.

Members of the public visiting the palace for the greeting event will be asked to enter through its main gate between 9:30 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. and to cooperate in maintaining distance from each other

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]