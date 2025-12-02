INTERVIEW: Nippon Steel to Pick New U.S. Steel Plant Site in 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nippon Steel Corp. hopes to narrow down a list of candidate sites by next summer and make a final decision by the end of 2026 on a location for its United States Steel Corp. subsidiary to build a plant in the U.S. market, Takahiro Mori, vice chairman of the Japanese maker, said in a recent interview.

Nippon Steel, which acquired U.S Steel in June, plans to set up two electric furnaces that mainly use scrap iron as raw material, investing 4 billion dollars. The two electric furnaces at the new plant are expected to have a combined annual capacity of some 3 million tons of crude steel.

Referring to criteria for picking the plant site, Mori cited factors such as land, electricity, and railroad and road networks as well as human resources and policies to be taken to host the plant.

"Various states have shown their interest" after Nippon Steel explained its demands to them, he said.

To narrow down the candidate site list, Nippon Steel also plans to consider such conditions as steel demand in neighboring areas and the ease of procuring materials.

