Victims Mourned on 13th Anniv. of Sasago Tunnel Disaster

Otsuki, Yamanashi Pref., Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Bereaved families and others mourned the nine victims of an expressway tunnel ceiling collapse in central Japan on Tuesday, the 13th anniversary of the disaster.

Outside the Sasago Tunnel on the Chuo Expressway in Yamanashi Prefecture, they offered silent prayers at 8:03 a.m., when the disaster occurred 13 years ago, and laid flowers at a monument for the victims.

Later in the day, a memorial ceremony was held by Central Nippon Expressway Co., or Nexco Central, which manages the tunnel, at the Hatsukari rest area on the expressway.

About 50 people attended the ceremony, including bereaved relatives and officials from Nexco Central and the transport ministry.

During the ceremony, Nexco Central President Tadashi Nawata apologized again to the bereaved families for the tunnel incident that "took the peaceful lives" of the victims.

