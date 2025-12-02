Japan Holds 1st Meeting on DOGE-Inspired Waste Cut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Tuesday held the first ministerial meeting to review tax measures, subsidies and funds, in an effort inspired by the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency.

The government has established a department of about 30 people in the Cabinet Secretariat to find and eliminate wasteful spending in a DOGE-inspired style.

At the meeting, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara instructed all ministries and agencies to "check and review their spending, verifying the effects from the budget request stage, in order to fulfill accountability to the public."

DOGE was headed by businessman Elon Musk under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Tuesday's meeting was attended by relevant ministers, including Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and internal affairs minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, as well as Takashi Endo, special adviser to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and one state minister from each ministry and agency.

