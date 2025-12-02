2 Chinese Ships Sail in Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, on Tuesday.

As the Haijing vessels attempted to approach a Japanese fishing boat, a Japan Coast Guard patrol ship ensured the boat's safety and warned the Chinese vessels to leave the waters.

This marked the first intrusion by Chinese official ships into the waters off the island chain since Nov. 16. The islands in the East China Sea are claimed by China, where they are called Diaoyu.

The two Chinese ships entered the waters around 2:30 a.m. before leaving the area by around 5:10 a.m., according to the Japanese coast guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa.

