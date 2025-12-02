Japan Parliament to Start Deliberations on Extra Budget on Monday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed Tuesday that parliament will start deliberations on the government's 18-trillon-yen supplementary budget plan on Monday.

The parliamentary affairs chiefs from the two parties agreed that the government will submit the extra budget to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, on Monday.

The finance minister will give a speech at a plenary Lower House meeting within Monday and the Lower House Budget Committee will meet on Dec. 9-10.

The LDP-led ruling bloc aims to get the budget through the Lower House by Dec. 11.

The fiscal 2025 supplementary budget sets aside 18,303.4 billion yen in general-account spending to help finance the government's 21.3-trillion-yen economic package.

