S. Korea Seen Mulling Dissolution Order for Unification Church

Seoul, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Lee Jae-myung issued instructions at a cabinet meeting Tuesday to consider dissolution orders for religious organizations, referring to such an order by Japan against the Unification Church.

While avoiding mentioning the Unification Church by name, Lee said that a religious group had intervened in politics, violating the very important principle of separation of politics and religion.

In South Korea, Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja has been indicted for alleged collusion with the administration of former President Yoon Suk-yeol. At her first court hearing on Monday, Han denied all charges against her.

