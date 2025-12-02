Koizumi Inspects ASDF Group for Outer Space Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Tuesday visited the Air Self-Defense Force's Fuchu base to mainly inspect the Space Operations Group, which monitors space activities.

During the visit to the base in the suburbs of Tokyo, Koizumi received a briefing on the current situation and issues.

"Technological development, such as jamming and disabling the satellites of other countries, is intensifying," Koizumi told reporters, expressing his intention to continue improving Japan's surveillance capabilities.

The Defense Ministry is pursuing a policy to strengthen its capabilities, recognizing the growing importance of the space domain for national security and maintaining the foundations of people's lives.

The ministry also intends to reorganize the ASDF into the "Aerospace" SDF and upgrade the Space Operations Group into a space operations corps in fiscal 2026.

