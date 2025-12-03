Japan Ruling Bloc Aims to Submit Lower House Seat Bill Friday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling coalition is planning to submit to the Diet, the country's parliament, on Friday a bill on a framework for a proposed reduction in House of Representatives seats.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its new partner, the Japan Innovation Party, also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai, are considering including in the bill a clause stipulating that the number of single-seat constituency seats and that of proportional representation seats be automatically cut by 25 and 20, respectively, if the ruling and opposition parties fail to agree on specifics within a year after the legislation takes effect, sources at the two parties said Tuesday.

The LDP stopped short of approving the bill on the day, however, in light of objections to Lower House seat reductions from many lawmakers in both the ruling and opposition camps.

The all-important lower chamber of the Diet currently has a total of 465 seats--289 constituency seats and 176 proportional representation seats.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, also LDP president, and JIP leader Hirofumi Yoshimura agreed Monday to reduce Lower House seats by 10 pct, including both constituency and proportional representation seats.

