200 B. Yen Eyed for JCG Activities, PKO

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has allocated 200 billion yen in its draft fiscal 2025 supplementary budget mainly for Japan Coast Guard activities and U.N. peacekeeping operations, it has been learned.

About 100 billion yen will be spent to strengthen cybersecurity capabilities, according to the breakdown of planned security-related expenses at ministries and agencies other than the Defense Ministry, released on Tuesday.

The Defense Ministry has allocated 847.2 billion yen in the draft supplementary budget. The figure will total about 1.1 trillion yen when combined with related expenses.

Including about 9.9 trillion yen in the initial budget for fiscal 2025, the total defense-related costs will reach about 11 trillion yen.

If the fiscal 2025 draft supplementary budget is enacted, Japan will achieve the target of increasing its defense spending to 2 pct of its gross domestic product.

