OECD Keeps 2026 Global Growth Projection at 2.9 Pct

Paris, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has put global economic growth for 2026 at 2.9 pct, unchanged from its previous forecast in September.

Strong investment in artificial intelligence is expected to support the global economy, leaving the negative impact of the high U.S. tariffs "relatively mild," the OECD said in its latest Economic Outlook report released Tuesday.

By country and region, the projection for Japan was raised by 0.4 percentage point to 0.9 pct, due to growth in private consumption and business investment, and the government's expansionary economic package compiled recently.

The U.S. economy is expected to grow 1.7 pct, and the eurozone economy 1.2 pct, both up by 0.2 point from September.

The growth projection was left unchanged at 4.4 pct for China and at 6.2 pct for India.

