"Hagoita" Paddles Depicting Newsmakers of 2025 Unveiled

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--"Hagoita" Japanese wooden paddles featuring Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and 10 other people who made headlines this year were unveiled by Tokyo-based doll maker Kyugetsu Co. on Wednesday.

Ohtani was named U.S. Major League Baseball MVP for the third straight year, while Takaichi became the country's first female prime minister.

University of Osaka professor Shimon Sakaguchi and Kyoto University professor Susumu Kitagawa, who won this year's Nobel prizes in Physiology or Medicine and Chemistry, respectively, were also featured on the paddles.

Actors Ryo Yoshizawa and Ryusei Yokohama, who appeared in the film "Kokuho," Japan's highest-grossing live-action film, were portrayed on the hagoita as well.

"There were a variety of topics this year, such as Ohtani's achievements and the popularity of Kokuho," Kyugetsu President Hisatoshi Yokoyama, 43, said. "I hope next year will be even brighter, making it difficult to select people (to feature on paddles)."

