S. Korea Won't Take Sides in Japan-China Spat: Pres. Lee

Seoul, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Lee Jae-myung said Wednesday that Seoul will not take sides in the recent spat between Japan and China over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan.

Taking sides will worsen the standoff between the Asian neighbors, the president told foreign press in a news conference. He added that it would be desirable for South Korea to play the role of a mediator when possible.

Takaichi, who took office in October, said at a meeting of Japan's parliament the following month that China's possible use of force against Taiwan could constitute a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan, in which the country can exercise its right to collective self-defense. The remark infuriated China, which regards Taiwan as a renegade province and aims to unite the self-ruled island with its mainland.

Lee said he hopes that Japan and South Korea, despite having disagreements over territorial claims and history, will cooperate from a mutually beneficial standpoint and gradually overcome unresolved issues through discussions. He expressed willingness to continue so-called shuttle diplomacy, or mutual visits by the two countries' leaders to each other's nation.

The press conference was held to mark one year since former President Yoon Suk-yeol declared emergency martial law. It is the first time Lee has held a press briefing exclusively for foreign media since his inauguration in June.

