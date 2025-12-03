Japan to Lower Official Drug Prices in FY 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is expected to lower the state-set prices of drugs in its fiscal 2026 revision after a health ministry survey found that market prices are lower than the official prices.

The survey results, presented Wednesday to the Central Social Insurance Medical Council, which advises the health minister, showed that prices of drugs purchased by medical institutions from wholesalers were 4.8 pct lower than official prices on average as of September.

The health ministry hopes to lower the official drug prices to reduce financial burdens on the public, as market prices often fall below official prices due to competition.

The 4.8 pct gap between the market and official prices narrowed by 0.4 percentage point from the previous year to hit a record low, reflecting persisting inflation and an increase in the frequency of the government's drug price revision to every year from every two years.

Of the total value of generic drugs and their brand-name counterparts used, generic products accounted for 68.7 pct as of September, exceeding the government's target of hitting at least 65 pct by the end of fiscal 2029.

