Japan Shifting to Growth-Oriented Economy: Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday said that the Japanese economy is gradually shifting from a cost-cutting economy under deflation to a growth-oriented economy.

"We will aim to increase tax revenue without raising tax rates" based on the administration's "responsible and proactive" fiscal policy, the prime minister went on to say at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Also at the meeting, Takaichi defended the acceptance of corporate donations exceeding the upper limit set by the political funds control law in 2024 by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party branch she heads, saying, "I don't think it's inherently inappropriate (for a party branch) to receive donations from companies and organizations."

In a parliamentary debate with opposition party leaders in November, Takaichi made a remark that could be interpreted as suggesting that reducing the number of House of Representatives seats is more important than restricting donations by companies and organizations.

On this, Takaichi stated that she made the remark "to change the topic in a hurry when there was no time left (for the debate)."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]