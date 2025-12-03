Askul Resumes Online Orders after Cyberattack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese office and household goods supplier Askul Corp. on Wednesday resumed order receipts on the internet from corporate clients under its “Askul” brand service, following a system failure caused by a cyberattack.

Internet order receipts, which had been suspended for about one and a half months, restarted at 9 a.m., the company said. At the same time, the number of items available for purchase was expanded to more than 14.5 million.

During the suspension of the online service blamed for the ransomware attack Oct. 19, Askul received orders only through fax.

Meanwhile, its “Lohaco” e-commerce service for individual customers will be resumed after the full restoration of the service for corporate clients.

