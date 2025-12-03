LDP, JIP Drop Plan to Raise Lawmakers' Salaries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin no Kai), on Wednesday told opposition parties that the ruling camp will not submit a bill to increase salaries for lawmakers to the ongoing parliamentary session.

At an executive meeting of the steering committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, the ruling parties explained the decision, which is believed to have taken public opposition into account.

Initially, the ruling parties were considering keeping lawmakers' salaries unchanged for the time being, while having the bill feature a plan to increase their salaries by 50,000 yen per month, based on a recommendation from the National Personnel Authority to raise wages for central government workers.

Opposition parties, however, expressed caution, saying, "It will be difficult for the ruling camp's plan to gain public understanding."

JIP leader Hirofumi Yoshimura has also expressed his opposition to the plan.

