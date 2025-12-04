Japan Diet Starts Debates on Corporate Donation Reform Bills

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Diet on Wednesday started deliberations on three bills related to reform of political donations from companies and other organizations, at the political reform special committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the parliament.

The committee is also expected to handle a bill linked to a cut in the number of Lower House seats, which is planned to be submitted within this week by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its new coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai.

Opposition parties are demanding that the committee give priority to deliberations on the political donation bills over the Lower House seat reduction legislation.

But the ruling side has avoided making a clear response to the opposition demand, leaving the course of the committee's deliberations uncertain.

At a meeting Wednesday, executives of the committee agreed to hold a session Thursday in which each caucus in the Lower House will present its view on the issue of politics and money. However, the ruling bloc did not give an explicit answer to opposition parties' demand that a question-and-answer session over the political donation bills be held Friday.

