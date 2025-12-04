INTERVIEW: Bain Hints at Acquisitions to Boost York Holdings' Value

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Bain Capital is "actively discussing" possible business acquisitions to boost the corporate value of York Holdings Co., which the U.S. investment firm acquired from Seven & i Holdings Co. in September, Naofumi Nishi, a partner of Bain Capital, said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

"Acquisitions in the mainstay supermarket business are possible, along with those to strengthen surrounding businesses and regional operations," Nishi said during the interview, held on Tuesday.

Established by Seven & i Holdings as part of its structural reform to streamline operations other than the convenience store business, York Holdings owns about 30 companies, including general merchandise store operator Ito-Yokado Co., variety store operator The Loft Co. and baby goods retailer Akachan Honpo Co.

"In a way, York Holdings is a holding company quickly founded for sale," said Nishi, who also serves on its board. He indicated that the company will aim to announce a medium-term management plan in the first half of next year. "We're first discussing how to define the value of York Holdings and appeal it to society," he said.

Bain Capital has been involved in more than 40 investment projects in Japan, and its management support team outnumbers those of its competitors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]