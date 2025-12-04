Halt on Spanish Pork Imports Overshadows Ham Supply in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--The suspension of pork imports from Spain due to African swine fever outbreaks in the country has raised concerns about the supply of ham, bacon and other pork products in Japan.

With nearly 70 pct of Japan's total dry-cured ham imports coming from Spain, worries grew about supply, demand and prices.

Bar Mar Espana, a Spanish cuisine restaurant in the Akasaka district of Tokyo's Minato Ward, uses Spanish pork for four menu items, including the popular prosciutto dish.

"I'm worried that customers who come to eat our Iberian pork dishes may leave," said Koro Konishi, head of the company operating the restaurant.

He noted that orders at prosciutto suppliers have increased sharply since the import ban, adding, "We may run out of stock at our store by the end of the year."

