Osaka Expo's Economic Impact Estimated at 3 T. Yen

Osaka, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--The economic impact of the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka is estimated to have reached 3,054.1 billion yen, a private-sector survey has shown.

The figure surpassed last year's projection of 2,745.7 billion yen, thanks to the popularity of goods featuring the Expo's official mascot Myaku-Myaku, according to the survey by the Asia Pacific Institute of Research and Kansai Tourism Bureau.

The latest estimate includes 1,643.9 billion yen for food and beverage items and goods sales.

The number of general visitors totaled 25.58 million, below the initial estimate of 28.2 million. But per-capita spending far exceeded pre-event forecasts.

Shopping expenses surged in the second half of the event held between April and October this year, according to the survey.

