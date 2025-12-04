Japan Small Makers' Unions to Seek 17,000-Yen Pay Scale Hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--A federation of labor unions from small and midsize companies in Japan's machinery and metal sectors said Thursday that it will request a pay scale hike of at least 17,000 yen per month in next year's "shunto" spring labor-management negotiations.

The Japanese Association of Metal, Machinery and Manufacturing Workers, or JAM, will make its largest-ever demand to narrow the wage gap between small and larger firms.

At a briefing in Tokyo, JAM leader Katahiro Yasukochi said that the wage disparity between small and larger companies is growing, vowing to "work tenaciously to raise the real wages of all union member workers."

The latest pay scale hike demand is 2,000 yen higher than in this year's shunto. Combined with regular wage increases, the federation will seek a pay hike totaling 21,500 yen or more.

The federation's pay demand will be formally adopted at a meeting of its central committee next month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]