Japan Govt Proposes Full Insurance Coverage for Child Delivery Costs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese health ministry proposed Thursday that the cost of child delivery be fully covered by public health insurance.

The proposal was presented to the Social Security Council's medical insurance subcommittee, which discusses the advisability of eliminating out-of-pocket expenses related to childbirth. The council advises the health minister.

With the full insurance coverage of child delivery cost, which is intended to reduce the financial burden related to childbirth and close the regional gap in parturition cost, the ministry plans to abolish the existing allowance that is provided when a baby is born.

The government set up the allowance program in 1994 to support expectant and nursing mothers as the cost of normal delivery is not covered by health insurance.

The allowance, which stood at 300,000 yen at the start, was raised from 420,000 yen to 500,000 yen in principle in 2023.

